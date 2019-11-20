Amazon to open new distribution center in central Florida

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (AP) — Online retailer Amazon is announcing plans to open a new distribution center in central Florida creating about 500 full-time jobs.

The retailer said in a statement Wednesday that employees will pick, pack and ship large items such as patio furniture, kayaks, bicycles fishing rods and pet food at a 1 million-square-foot facility in Auburndale, Florida.

Pay will start at $15 an hour with benefits.

Amazon currently employs more than 13,500 full-time workers in Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the new distribution center was a “big win” for Polk County.

The county is part of Orlando’s metro area which had the nation’s fifth largest increase for metropolises from mid-2017 to mid-2018. Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans moved to the Orlando area after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.