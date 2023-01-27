(WSVN) - Terrifying moments were caught on camera when an Amazon driver got robbed at gunpoint by two men in Orlando.

Arkimase Divinard, 23, and Joel Aime, 24, are now behind bars.

The suspects were accused of taking off with the victim’s personal belongings and several packages.

In the video, the alleged criminal got in the delivery truck, pointed a gun at the driver’s head and demanded his belongings.

Court documents say the suspect demanded the driver’s password to his cellphone and pin code to his debit cards.

Then moments later, he steals Amazon packages from the back.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were flagged down by a witness that saw the whole thing happen on Jan 13. at an Orlando apartment complex.

“That’s a horrifying experience. I’m sorry for that gentleman that had to go through that and I’m glad that those guys got caught definitely,” said a man.

Police said the two suspects, combined, have a rap sheet of 85 felony charges.

The Amazon worker was not hurt.

