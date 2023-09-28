ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — An Altamonte Springs police officer was relieved of duty after a recent high-speed chase involving Volusia County deputies resulted in charges of fleeing and eluding authorities.

The incident unfolded on September 18 when two Volusia County deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on Fort Smith Boulevard around 11:42 p.m. During the stop, they observed a black sedan, driven by 28-year-old Zachary Morrissey, traveling at an “extremely high rate of speed.”

As the sedan approached, it appeared to be on a collision course with one of the deputy’s cars. In an attempt to halt the vehicle, both deputies signaled the driver to stop using flashlights. However, Morrissey allegedly disregarded these orders and fled northbound on Fort Smith Blvd.

One deputy pursued Morrissey, who reportedly accelerated at a high speed, leading to a high-stakes chase. Ultimately, a second deputy conducted a felony stop, leading to Morrissey’s arrest without further incident.

Body camera footage showed the ordeal as deputies demanded Morrissey to stop. Once arrested, Morrissey stated he was an Altamonte Springs police officer

“You’re a cop in Altamonte?” asked the deputy, to which Morrissey replied, “Yes, sir.”

The Altamonte Springs Police Department confirmed that Morrissey has been “relieved of duty pending the conclusion of Volusia County judicial proceedings and an ASPD Internal Affairs investigation.”

