ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - With the barrel of a gun pointed to his head, the driver of an Amazon truck was determined to see another day.

“It’s frightening. Almost hoping I don’t die,” Louis Rodriguez said.

That’s how Rodriguez said he felt as a gun was pointed at him during a robbery.

The 22-year-old described how it all unfolded after he finished a delivery and noticed someone in his truck.

Still shaken by the robbery, Rodriguez didn’t want to show his face.

“I was trying to grab the bag that he was trying to grab,” he said.

You can see one of the men get out of the truck as the other comes up from behind with a gun.

“He was like, ‘If you don’t give me the right thing, I’m going to shoot you or kill you.’ I was like ‘all right man,'” he said.

That’s when Rodriguez said he gave up his cellphone, debit card, PIN number and watch, but it was losing his custom-made wallet that really upset him.

“Black wallet with red lining. Even says my initials at the bottom,” he said.

Orange County deputies later arrested 23-year-old Arkimase Divinard and 24-year-old Joel Aime.

Rodriguez said he wasn’t injured physically.

“Mentally, maybe a little,” he said.

To make matters worse, two days after this robbery, deputies said Amie was caught on surveillance burglarizing Preston’s Auto Salvage Shop in Kissimmee.

The owner called for help right away and deputies caught him.

“When I seen that, it was scary,” said Robert Glover, of Preston’s Auto Salvage.

According to court records, the pair has nearly 100 felonies combined. However, several of their cases were not suitable for prosecution.

“That’s a little too much for someone to be coming out even after a 20th conviction,” Rodriguez said.

“When does it end?” said Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez. “Do we wait till it gets to 100, and then we start finding something more suitable to prosecute?”

Rodriguez hopes both suspects remain in jail.

“That should be suitable for prosecution to keep them behind bars longer,” he said.

As for his delivery job.

“I haven’t gone back to work because I’m more frightened of going to that same area,” he said.

Rodriguez said he had only been delivering for Amazon for two weeks at the time of the robbery.

As for the suspects, they remain in jail.

