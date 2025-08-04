ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida deputy wrangled an alligator from a backyard pool in St. Augustine.

Body camera footage captured a St. John’s County deputy tussling with a baby gator.

The feisty reptile put up a fight, but in the end, the deputy won and removed it from the pool.

The deputy wrangled the gator into his patrol car and released it safely into a nearby pond.

