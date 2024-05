NORTH PORT, Florida (WSVN) — People at a Starbucks in Southwest Florida received a different jolt after spotting an alligator in the drive-thru.

An alligator showed up at the business located in North Port on Saturday.

Police officers and fire rescue were able to safely relocate it to a pond.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.