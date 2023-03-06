DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida man is on the road to recovery after being bit by an alligator. Police said it happened right outside his home, and an alligator expert is now weighing in, calling this attack unusual.

This homeowner was left with a deep bit after Daytona Beach Police said he opened his door to find an alligator sitting right outside.

The attack surprised trapper Kevin Officer.

“That’s some crazy Florida stuff, honestly,” Officer said. “That’s like never heard of. Alligators aren’t very aggressive to anybody unless threatened or something along those lines. So, him opening the door, I mean that’s a one in lifetime kind of situation, honestly.”

Police said that the homeowner opened the door after hearing a noise just after 10 p.m., thinking it was something looking to speak to his son.

The alligator lunged and chomped down on his upper thigh.

Officer said the homeowner may have startled the animal as it clearly startled the man.

“I have done thousands of alligator captures and relocations, and never had an alligator lunge like that, unless you’re provoking it,” he said.

Paramedics took the man to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials found the alligator in front of the house and called a trapper who euthanized it, which is standard protocol when they attack humans.

Officer said it seems like an unfortunate coincidence.

“It’s not his fault, it’s definitely an isolated incident,” Officer said, “I mean, someone smashing on my door late at night, I’m opening the door to find out what’s going on. So, I don’t think he did anything wrong.”

Police turned over the case to the Florida FIsh and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

They are still investigating.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.