(WSVN) - Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the construction of an immigration detention center in the Everglades that officials have dubbed ‘Alligator Alcatraz’, and is planning its opening in the coming days.

“This shouldn’t be going on in the everglades, anywhere else but the everglades,” said Heidi Fischer, a protester.

Environmental advocates demand a stop to construction on the 39 square mile old airstrip in the heart of the Florida Everglades.

“I saw the dump trucks, I saw the concrete trucks,” said Phillip Stoddard, a protester. “They’re taking a big swath and they’re wrecking it, that’s what really pushed me over the edge.”

“It’s not good for the water, it’s not good for the wildlife and the habitats,” said Daniel Mlodozeniec, a protester. “Why is it here?”

The Miami Dade Collier Training and Transition Airport is being turned into the remote holding area. The site is surrounded by swamplands and the Big Cypress National Preserve.

Protestors saying the area is known for its wetlands, and that it is critical for wildlife and the water supply.

“Advocating for the everglades and the environment is advocating for all of us,” said Betty Osceola of the Miccosukee tribe.

Indigenous leaders were at the forefront Saturday, saying construction is encroaching on sacred lands.

“My ancestors are laid to rest out there, all around that place, the ancestors are there,” said Osceola. “The ancestors don’t like all these vehicles, and fuel that’s being dumped on them.”

Those same sentiments were taken to court as environmental groups filed a lawsuit on Friday to halt the project until it goes through a stringent environmental review.

The environmental groups claim the review is required under federal and state law, with the governor’s office planning to oppose the suit in court.

“By Tuesday, this will be able to have intake of illegals,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Work is underway, with the site captured using trailers and heavy duty tents. Officials expect it will have 5,000 immigration detention beds in operation.

The Florida Guard will deploy 100 soldiers for security, with the possibility of more in the future.

“If a criminal alien were to escape from here somehow, and I don’t know, think they will, you’ve got nowhere to go,” said DeSantis during a visit to the site.

The detention center could cost the sate more than 450 million dollars, with some that money expected to be reimbursed by FEMA.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.