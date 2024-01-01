LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Pablo Hernandez is waking up behind bars Monday morning following an incident at a local Walmart.

Deputies reported that Hernandez attempted to abduct a 4-year-old child inside the store last week, prompting an intervention by a vigilant family member.

Hernandez now faces charges of false imprisonment in connection with the attempted abduction at the Lee County Walmart.

