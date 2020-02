(WSVN) - Attention, Pub Sub lovers: Publix is putting all of its subs on sale beginning next week.

Every sub, including the beloved chicken tender sub, will be $5.99, a Publix spokesperson confirmed.

The sale will run from Thursday through Sunday.

Usually, a whole sub will run you about $8.99, so make sure to enjoy the deal while it lasts.

