KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - New details have emerged in a boat crash in the Florida Keys where, officials said, alcohol likely played a factor.

The 35-foot fishing charter vessel slammed into Big Pine Bridge near Key West, early Monday morning.

A report by the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission stated the captain was operating the boat under the influence.

The vessel sustained heavy damage in the crash.

Eight people were injured in the crash, including a boy. Three of the victims, including the child, suffered serious injuries.

As of Friday night, no arrests have been made.

