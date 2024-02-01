OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — An unexpected encounter unfolded in the Florida Panhandle as deputies from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the sighting of two Alaskan Kodiak bear cubs.

While the cubs appeared adorable, the responding deputy called for backup from her patrol car on Dec. 5, 2023. Once deputies responded to the sighting, questions arose about the cubs’ origin and intentions.

“I wonder if they’re from the zoo or if its mama …” said one woman on a deputy’s bodycam video.

“Could be, they’re not black bears,” responded a man.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) identified the cubs as Kodiaks, a subspecies of brown or grizzly bears native to Alaska, over 3,500 miles away. Although they were far from their natural habitat, the cubs were relatively easy to handle when they were spotted.

On bodycam footage, the bears were seen exploring their surroundings and even taking a liking to the responding officers.

“No I feel claws, I dont like claws, no claws!” said a female deputy.

New information released on Wednesday from investigators revealed that the cubs escaped from an enclosure maintained by a local resident. FWC cited the resident with multiple violations in connection with the escape.

It is not clear how anyone was able to get the bears to Florida or when the cubs will be taken back to Alaska.

