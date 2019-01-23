Alachua becomes the first Florida county to raise minimum tobacco buying age

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Alachua County will be the first Florida county to raise the minimum buying age of tobacco.

According to WCJB, the measure to raise the legal buying age of tobacco to 21 was passed unanimously Tuesday during a regular meeting of the county commission.

Tobacco vendors will have to apply for a one-year license and cannot sell tobacco products within 1000 feet of a public school, the ordinance says.

Alachua County commissioners said in the ordinance, “young people are particularly susceptible to the addictive properties of 27 tobacco products and are particularly likely to become lifelong users.”

The ordinance will take effect in September.

