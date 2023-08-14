POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Teachers and students in Polk County are facing a steamy situation as the academic year commences, concerns about air conditioning issues are gripping the region, prompting the Polk Education Association to take a stance.

Amidst rising temperatures, the Polk Education Association has filed a class action grievance against the school board, addressing the alleged negligence in addressing air conditioning issues during the summer break.

With the heat index soaring, the association’s move comes as a clear indication of mounting frustration.

Throughout the scorching summer months, the Polk County School District seemingly had ample time to tackle the reported air conditioning outages that have plagued their educational institutions.

In their bid to find a solution, the association is advocating the district to ensure that temperature control units are set to a minimum of 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 degrees Celsius), a move that they believe would provide a more comfortable learning environment.

