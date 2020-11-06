After losing brother, man cycles from Boca Raton to Key West to raise suicide prevention awareness

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man cycled hundreds of miles to bring awareness to a cause that hits close to home.

Peter Mayer biked 200 miles, from Boca Raton to Key West, in less than 24 hours.

His friends followed in a car right behind him and recorded his ride on video.

The group had initially planned the ride as a joke, but they realized it could mean more.

Mayer’s brother took his own life almost two years ago, so he cycled for a cause close to his heart.

“My mom loved the idea of me doing it. I know I made her proud,” said Mayer.

“What we found out we could do is touch so many lives that weren’t even in the state or involved in this,” said Jarred Rondeau, a friend of Mayer.

Mayer and his friends raised over $12,000. A portion of the funds will go to his late brother’s memorial foundation and also suicide prevention and awareness.

