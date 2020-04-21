After long, difficult battle with COVID-19, Boca Raton patient comes home

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A relieved and grateful community is celebrating the remarkable recovery of a man who faced a slim chance of survival after he contracted COVID-19.

Alan Levy was one of the first people in South Florida to be hospitalized with the virus.

7News first spoke with his wife, Lynne Levy, in mid-March.

“The problem is he can’t talk because he can’t breathe,” she said at the time.

Their son, Joshua Levy, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, his father’s condition deteriorated rapidly. Alan, who has diabetes, was put on a ventilator, and his family feared he might not make it.

“Today is Day 5. My husband is in critical care receiving oxygen,” said Lynne.

Alan remained in isolation at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. His loved ones could only communicate with nurses through FaceTime.

“We are praying that we are going to continue, but we are still in a guarded condition,” said a nurse.

But Alan’s condition gradually improved, and he eventually came off the ventilator.

“Oh, man, Dad, good job. You are standing!” said Joshua during a video call.

With help, Alan was able to get out of bed.

“It feels so good to be able to see you and talk to you. I love you, Dad,” said Joshua.

The Levys celebrated Passover with Alan through FaceTime.

“I want to wish everybody a happy and healthy Passover,” said Alan.

After a month in the hospital, Alan’s condition continued to improve.

On Day 35, the moment his loved ones had been waiting for came to pass. He was strong enough to come home.

Doctors and nurses at the hospital gave the patient a roaring sendoff.

Everyone was relieved, as Alan had been given a less than 10% chance of survival.

“Words can’t even describe how emotional it was,” he said as he held back tears.

“Yeah, for all of us,” said Lynne.

“It felt so good,” said Alan.

7News spoke with Alan and Lynne after he got home.

“Well, I can walk now. I’m learning a lot of different exercises,” said Alan.

“He still has the residual cough,” said Lynne.

“My voice is weak,” said Alan.

The family credited the doctors and nurses for saving Alan’s life.

“It was so bad. I just said, ‘You just do what you think — you save my husband. You save my husband. I trust you. Save my husband,'” said Lynne.

As a special way of celebrating, Alan’s friends and neighbors organized a parade of cars to welcome him home, Tuesday evening.

Alan said he wants to be the face of hope and living proof that the virus can be beat.

He and Joshua said they already have plans to donate plasma so they can help other people fighting COVID-19.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.