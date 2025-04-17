TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — An active shooter was reported Thursday on the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, according to the school’s alert system.

Police were on scene or on the way around noon, officials said. Students and faculty were instructed to continue to seek shelter and await further instructions.

“Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures,” the alert said.

Details on injuries or a suspect were not immediately available. Law enforcement officials have not confirmed if anyone is in custody.

