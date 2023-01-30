WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Antisemitic flyers left outside more than 100 homes in a West Palm Beach community have sparked concerns among residents.

The messages of hate and obscene symbols were found inside clear plastic bags that were tossed into driveways and front lawns throughout the neighborhood starting at around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

“About 150 homes in the northeast section of West Palm Beach have received these hate flyers in like, a Ziploc bag with either animal food or pellets, wood pellets inside,” said West Palm Beach Police spokesperson Mike Jachles.

Surveillance video captured someone tossing the flyers from a moving white pickup truck.

Police said the three men and a woman spotted inside the truck were issued citations.

This comes about two weeks after similar antisemitic flyers were left outside homes in Boca Raton.

