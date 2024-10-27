TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A puppy is no longer down in the dumps, weeks after it was found in a Tampa dumpster, and she also has a perfect new name.

At about 5 months old, little Treasure” is curious and energetic, but she got her name for a reason other than her sweet demeanor.

Heydi Acuna, the founder of an animal rescue nonprofit organization that took the abandoned dog in, explained the canine’s rechristening.

“Somebody’s trash is other people’s treasure, and that’s why we named her Treasure,” she said.

Acuna said Treasure was thrown into a dumpster like garbage.

“She was extremely hungry and dehydrated. She was thirsty. She was very anxious,” she said.

Acuna said good Samaritans found Treasure in a dumpster about 12 hours after she was dumped.

“Pure anger. Why would somebody do that?” she said.

The moment it all happened was caught on camera.

Surveillance video recorded earlier in October showed two people walking across the street. One of them is seen walking toward the dumpster with the puppy following along.

Seconds later, that person picked up the dog, tossed her away and ran off.

“It’s just insane to even think what was going through that person’s mind to just put this animal in a dumpster, not thinking that it could just die like that, like trash,” said Acuna.

Unfortunately, the nonprofit’s founder said this is not uncommon.

“Right before [Hurricane] Milton, we were already overwhelmed with the amount of people just giving up their animals and not just, like, contacting us to surrender the animals,” she said.

In many other cases, these owners simply dumped their pets, like Treasure was.

Acuna said things have gotten worse after Milton, but she hopes stories like Treasure’s will encourage people to think twice.

“These animals don’t deserve any harm or neglect,” she said.

Officials with the nonprofit said Treasure is safe and healthy now, but isn’t yet ready for adoption. The organization’s founder said they’ve reported the incident to animal control.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.