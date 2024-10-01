SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN)– A South Florida family is left homeless when Hurricane Helene’s path of destruction caused their home and Tesla to go up in flames.

The incident occurred near Sarasota County last week following the storm’s rampage.

The family’s Tesla was parked inside the garage of their home when salt water came rushing in, flooding their garage and Tesla. The storm surge caused the electric car to overheat and eventually go up in flames. The family’s home of 38 years, unfortunately, would soon follow.

Sarasota County Fire Department units managed to rescue all nine members of the family alongside their two dogs.

The house, however, was destroyed.

