HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — A slice of the past is getting served up in one Florida town.

In Homosassa Springs, located an hour north of Tampa, a Pizza Hut location has brought back 1980s nostalgia.

The restaurant gave its dining room a retro makeover.

Once inside, diners will find the iconic checkerboard table cloths, stained-glass lights and some traditional menu classics.

Tim Sparks, CEO of Daland Corporation, spoke out about the importance of family time and how his restaurant can help.

“For me, we don’t seem to have a lot of family time, group time together where we’re not staring at screens, and it seems like when people come in, this nostalgia, if you will, takes them back to a time we didn’t do that,” he said CEO Tim Sparks. ” And it’s interesting, you look around right now, nobody’s looking at their phone. A lot of people mention the smell, right? I mean, they come in and this kind of like, ‘Wow, it smells like what I remembered.'”

The concept has worked for this Pizza Hut location, as many visitors have waited over an hour to dine in.

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