FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN) — A mother and daughter in Fort Pierce said they’re grateful for their dog after the per alerted about a fire that tore through their RV.

Charred wood and melted wiring is all that remains of the mobile home where Joi Roberts lived with her daughter, Heather Belliveau.

The blaze nearly claimed the lives of the two women, but their dog, who is a rescue, returned the favor, rescuing them just moments before the flames ripped through their home.

Roberts said she and her daughter were sound asleep when their dog Wiley woke them up.

“There was smoke, and [Heather] said, ‘Mom, the RV’s on fire,’ and we were in shock,” she said. “We didn’t really know what to do. We were just looking at it, trying to assess what needed to happen.”

If it hadn’t been for Wiley, the women said, they probably wouldn’t have made it out to safety.

“He absolutely [rescued us]. If it would have been 30 seconds later, I don’t know that we would have been able to get my mom out, because the place was engulfed with smoke at that point,” said Belliveau.

In the hours following the fire, a local nonprofit donated treats, toys and beds to celebrate the four-legged hero.

While most of their belongings were torched, among the precious few items untouched by the flames were the Christmas presents for Roberts’ grandchildren.

“I can’t explain it, other than it’s just another miracle. I think we had an evening of miracles, a night of miracles,” said Roberts.

Roberts and her loved ones said that despite everything going up in flames, they are grateful for their community, for their lives and for the little life that rescued them.

“That’s all just stuff; that can all be replaced. My daughter can’t be replaced. Her dogs can’t be replaced,” said Roberts. “I can’t be replaced, but I’m grateful because we still have a foundation.”

The women said they’re staying in a hotel until they can figure out a permanent living situation. A GoFundMe campaign to help them has raised $1,600 as of Thursday morning.

