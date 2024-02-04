(WSVN) - Chaos at a Deltona gas station where a man was seen striking his dog before witnesses had to jump in to defend the dog that was in danger. Cell phone video recorded by witnesses appeared to show the suspect pick something up from the ground and swing it at the dog.

“Get that dog away from him!” yelled one witness.

It all started with a man accused of attacking his dog with a chain.

“He’s beating the hell out of it for no reason. Poor dog.” said a 911 caller.

One of many bystanders who was recording the chaos yelled, “You’re recorded!”

The arrest report says multiple witnesses also saw 31-year-old Jose Rivera punch the dog.

“It’s getting very ugly. There’s a whole bunch of guys getting ready to fight, guys got a pit bull and he’s being very abusive.” said 911 caller.

Several people were seen stepping in to help the dog. One of them guiding grabbed the dog, and put it into their car as they waited for deputies.That action immediately sparked a fight between Rivera and a few people.

A few minutes went by before deputies showed up to calm the situation down.

“Can I stand up? I don’t want to sit down right now.” said Rivera.

“You have to sit down.” said deputy, “Put your hands behind your back,”

Rivera was arrested on the scene and later charged with animal cruelty and several counts of battery for the fight.

The dog is OK but it was found with cuts and open wounds.

A judge has set Rivera’s bond at $51,000 dollars.

The dog was first turned over to animal control, but is now in the care of someone else.

