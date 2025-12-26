LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (WSVN) — Children at a Palm Beach County hospital who weren’t able to leave their beds for Christmas were greeted by a furry group of volunteers to help bring the holidays to them.

On the pediatric floor of HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, therapy dogs Peach, Penny, Sadie, Oliver, Loki and many others made rounds visiting kids this week.

One grateful patient was 3-year-old Mia, who has been battling an infection since Monday.

“It’s been really good. It’s been a hard time,” Mia’s mom said.

Mia’s mother also said seeing the pups helped make the holidays special, even from a hospital room.

“It’s been a little bit of light in the dark,” she said

The dogs not only bring cheer to the patients of all ages, but also their owners.

Eleven-year-old Tristan came with his dad and shared his dog Finn with others.

He said he’s glad to share time with his dog if it means other children can feel even a bit more at home.

“To give basically what I have from my house, basically giving them the feeling of home,” said Tristan. “I’m glad that there’s, like, not that much, like, rooms that are like filled with people, because like we don’t want anyone in the hospital when it’s Christmas. Who does?”

All of the dog owners are volunteers with a nonprofit dedicated to training therapy dogs to visit those in need of emotional support.

