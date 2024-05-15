JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN) — A dog is on the road to recovery after an alleged animal attack.

Doctors at a Jupiter Animal Hospital said the dog known as Brady was the victim of a gator attack.

Brady was brought in last Friday by a good Samaritan who found the canine near a canal.

Doctors believe he had been there for at least a week.

“If you beat an alligator, and you’re a survivor, you deserve to live,” Meg Weinberger founder of Rescue of Life. “He’s supposed to be here, he wasn’t supposed to leave. He was not supposed to die.”

Brady needed two blood transfusions before they were finally able to amputate his leg on Monday.

Fortunately, two local non-profits stepped up immediately to pay for his treatment.

Doctors said Brady is expected to make a full recovery.

