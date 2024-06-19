(WSVN) - A deaf three-year-old is using her hair to break barriers and bring awareness to her disability.

At 10 months Lyric was diagnosed with severe hearing loss, treatment consisted of a bilateral cochlear implant — a device that stimulates the auditory nerve to create sound. Resting on the head, the implant wasn’t always compatible with Lyric’s coily hair, causing it to disconnect during the day.

“Lyric loves to wear any hairstyle that she can shake and move, preferably with beads.The more movement and noise the better,” said her mom, Tyanna.

Tyanna consulted with audiologists for guidance, but coily hair was a texture left out of textbooks. Tyanna says she decided this would be another obstacle she would overcome, adding that hair is a challenge Black women and children often face.

In fact, the struggle and ways of coping are the foundation of the C.R.O.W.N. Act, first passed in California back in 2019. C.R.O.W.N. stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair”. The C.R.O.W.N. Act prevents the discrimination of hair style and hair texture.

“Together we’re breaking barriers and redefining hair standards one hairstyle at a time,” said Tyanna.

Over time, Tyanna found accessible hairstyles that worked with the cochlear implant and Lyric’s natural 4C coily hair.

“I’m instilling in her the importance of self care and embracing her unique beauty despite any challenges we may face with her hearing devices,” said Tyanna.

Tyanna says she is determined to advocate for inclusivity and representation in healthcare for every child, regardless of their background, or abilities.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.