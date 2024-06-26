(WSVN) - A Central Florida teacher is pursuing his passion at this year’s Olympics.

Donavon banks was a former robotics teachers at Windy Hill Middle School in Central Florida. He quit his job last year to follow his Olympic dreams and it all came true over the weekend. Banks will be competing in this years summer Olympics in Paris for Team USA.

His students and staff cheered him on after finishing in the top 3 in the Men’s Javelin Event at the Olympic trials on Sunday.

The Paris Olympics official kick off with an opening ceremony on July 26.

When Banks is set to compete, Windy Hill plans to host a watch party.

