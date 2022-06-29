ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly 100 people are headed back to Haiti after, authorities said, a desperate journey at sea ended near the Florida Keys.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the migrants’ disabled sailing vessel was spotted about 40 miles southeast of Islamorada on Saturday.

Officials said 98 people, including a baby, were on board. The group was checked out, given food and water before being returned to the island nation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.