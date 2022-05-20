(WSVN) - An elderly man graduated from Keiser University making him the oldest to get a degree from the school.

Bob Blum, 94, is set to get his Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies degree, Friday.

His Naples home contains memorabilia of his entire life.

“Funny thing is, is when I was growing up, we didn’t have television,” said Blum calling back on his life. “When we were kids, we would come home from school and lie down on your stomach, hands on your face, and you’d stare at the radio.”

Blum dropped out of college to serve in the Airforce, worked in sales and started a construction company.

“Whenever I had to fill out an application, under the word education, I had to put high school and that went on for years. It degraded me,” said Blum.

He went back to school to earn a degree from Keiser University.

“I was coming to the decision, do I really wanna do this, and I would think, ‘Yeah, I really do,'” said Blum.

His wife and daughter helped him keep his good grades.

“The only problem he had was the computer,” said Blum’s wife, Connie, “and it was interesting to watch him. I thought he’d have more difficulty absorbing the information that he did, but he did very well.”

Blum said this accomplishment marked a major milestone in his life.

“This is the end of an era and maybe the start of a new one,” said Blum.

