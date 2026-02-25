VERO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A 911 dispatcher heard a baby’s first cry on the other end of the line after she helped a mom give birth over the phone on Valentine’s Day.

Autumn Martin is a dispatch call taker at the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office in Vero Beach. She started on Dec. 8, and just a few months later, she got that 911 call about a woman going into labor on Feb. 14.

“Nine-one-one, what’s the address of your emergency?” said Martin on the call.

“Hi there, yes, I’m at my sister’s house. She’s currently in active labor. The midwife is on her way; however, the baby is coming faster than the midwife can get here,” said the caller

“OK, what’s the address?” said Martin.

The dispatcher admitted later it was a little scary at first, but she did what she was trained to do, with her supervisor by her side.

Martin said the mom’s sister and husband were also there and helped during the call.

“I was just answering calls as they were coming in, I got the call, and they said the baby’s crowning, and I said, ‘OK, we’re having a baby,'” said Martin.

Moments later, Evee was born. Her mom, Shannon Wells, said she is her fifth child.

Wells and her husband had planned to have a water birth at home with a midwife, but Evee had other plans.

“I looked at my sister, and I said, ‘We’re not going to make it, I can feel her head,’ like I could feel she had shifted her position finally and was coming,” said Wells.

She said that while the midwife was en route, they were told to dial 911, and that’s when Evee made her entrance on Valentine’s Day.

“That’s it, that’s it,” said the caller.

“She’s breathing?” Said Martin on the call.

“Yeah… she’s starting to make noise… yep!” Said the caller.

“It’s sweet to hear a baby cry,” said Martin. “I have two of my own, and I think it’s music to your ears when you first hear the little baby cry.”

Both mom and baby are doing well and recovering after the delivery.

