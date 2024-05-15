WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police released 911 calls after a driver’s Jeep went up in flames near West Palm Beach.

As the flames surrounded her, the woman who was behind the wheel of the Jeep was forced to make a desperate decision of jumping off while it was still moving in an attempt to save her own life.

“The Jeep is on fire, and the girl is laying on the road,” said a person during 911 call. “She jumped out of the car, they’re giving her water now. She’s got blood coming from her mouth a little bit. She’s scraped up bad on her hands, arms and shoulders.”

According to investigators, the woman was driving her car down Interstate 95 near West Palm Beach when it suddenly burst into flames. They said the woman is lucky to be alive after jumping in the middle of one of the busiest interstates in the country.

“Traffic was going about 70-75 miles per hour, her car had apparently slowed to about 30 miles an hour. It was on fire, and at one point she bailed out of the car, landed in the second lane of Interstate 95, rolled into the second lane, the fast lane,” said West Palm Beach Police spokesperson Mike Jachles. “Miraculously, sh was not hit by any car, but here’s the twist: good Samaritans stopped because they thought somebody was in that Jeep. They tried to break the glass, fight against the flames, and get in to rescue somebody from that car, and there was no one in there.”

After going through the whole ordeal, officers were surprised to see the woman alert and awake when they arrived.

“When I got there, saw the woman. She was talking, she was awake,” said Jachles.

Good Samaritans who stopped to help described what they saw in those scary moments.

“The Jeep was on fire, and then it was coming over, so I thought I would let it over, but before I made it, she jumped to bail,” said a good Samaritan, “so I hit my brakes and hit the hazards and came out. I got her blood all over me.”

“I saw the car on fire, so I stopped, broke the windows, and that’s why I got cuts,” said another good Samaritan.

Not only did the police and fire department help extinguish the flames and control the situation; the victim’s father arrived, too, as he happened to be close by.

A good Samaritan heard from him.

“Her dad said it was making a noise, and they were actually on their way to take it back to the dealership,” said the good Samaritan.

Police said that they were there to serve, no matter the danger.

“Just when you think you’ve seen or heard it all, you get one of those that’s right out of a horror movie,” said Jachles. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what your patch or your uniform says, we’re all here for the same purpose, and that’s to help our fellow neighbors.”

The driver of the burning car was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Officials said she suffered cuts, bruises and even some possible internal bleeding, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

