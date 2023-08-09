KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WSVN) —Calls for help were released after a child was injured at a theme park in Kissimmee. That caller shared their horror when the young child falls off the roller coaster.

“You need to come to Fun Spot Orlando” the caller said to 911. “This poor child fell off a expletive roller coaster.”

“What kind of accident?,” a police dispatcher said.

“Somebody fell off a ride,” another caller said.

Firefighters arrived at Fun Spot Amusement Park in Kissimmee last week and found the 6-year-old with traumatic injuries about 20 feet beneath the ride’s track.

“The child fell off the ride,” said a caller. “Right now we have them on the floor. They’re screaming. We’re trying our best not to move them.”

911 callers described the injuries over the phone as they attempted to help before paramedics got there.

“He’s bleeding from his lip and his top corner of his head is very swollen,” a caller said. “And um, I believe something with his hip, but I’m not too sure.”

It’s still unclear how the child is doing after they were rushed to the hospital.

Fun Spot said the ride had been inspected and there weren’t any issues.

In a statement, the park said, ‘Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family, and we pray for a speedy recovery.”

