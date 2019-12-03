911 call released of Amazon driver following Boynton Beach porch pirate

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — An Amazon driver stopped a steal on the steps of a South Florida home.

An alert delivery driver acted fast when she spotted something suspicious. It was caught on camera and took the suspected crooks by surprise.

The video was taken by a Ring doorbell camera, Saturday.

The video showed a girl grabbing a package that had just been delivered and then taking off with it. It shows her companion waiting for her on a bike. She ran to the door, grabbed the package, then headed to her bike to get away.

But she didn’t get far.

The Amazon driver was in her van, waiting.

“I’ve been delivering packages for Amazon all day today,” said the driver to the 911 operator. “I’ve seen them on Seacrest. I’ve seen them all over the neighborhood.”

She told police that the suspects had been following her while she made her deliveries in the neighborhood. She said she was hesitant to leave any packages.

When the suspects finally disappeared, she left a package on the doorstep. This is when the girl promptly showed up and grabbed it, but the driver had circled around the block to double check.

“As soon as they saw me coming around the corner, and I saw them with the box, they flew down the road,” said the driver.

Police advise residents who are having packages delivered to consider having it delivered to their community’s management office or to their place of business. They can also schedule deliveries when someone is home.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.