OCALA, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida mother was killed by her neighbor. Now, the 911 calls made by the woman who pulled the trigger were released.

The mother of four was killed in front of her child.

Chilling 911 calls were released in the deadly shooting of Akije Owens earlier this month in Ocala.

Authorities said the mother of four went to confront her neighbor, Susan Lorincz, after yelling at one of her children.

Lorincz picked up the phone and told police she felt threatened.

“Several kids out there right now and I’m fearing for my life,” Lorincz said. “I’m very scared.”

Officials said that the 34-year old mother knocked on Lorincz’s door and demanded she come outside, but then things took a deadly turn.

“You said someone tried to break down your door. Is that correct?” said a dispatcher.

“Yes. Yes. The woman was screaming and yelling, and she was trying to break down my door and she…,” replied Lorincz.

“Ok, it was a female?” the dispatcher said.

“Yes. I didn’t know what to do,” she said. “I grabbed my gun and then I shot it at the door.”

Marion County deputies arrived and found Owens on the ground. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Lorincz is now facing multiple charges, including manslaughter with a firearm.

She pleaded not guilty in court Friday, and claimed self-defense, and said she felt in “danger” before opening fire.

But Owens’ family attorney, Ben Crump, said that’s not the case.

“She researched stand your ground,” Crump said. “She admitted to calling the children the n-words mere minutes before she shot their mother through a locked metal door with her child, her child standing beside her.”

Meanwhile, family, friends and civil rights leaders gathered for a memorial service remembering Owens on Monday.

Her mother called for change and support for her grandchildren.

“When the cameras are gone, and I’m all alone in the still of the night, and I lay in my bed praying, asking God to nurture, to help me nurture my four grandchildren’s spiritual souls,” Pamela Dias said. “My deepest and greatest fear is that they’ll lose their faith and trust in God.”

Lorincz remains in custody on a $154,000 bond.

Her arraignment is set for July 11.

