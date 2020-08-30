90-year-old Orlando woman OK after tree falls on home

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a close call for a 90-year old woman when a tree came crashing through her home.

Orlando Police provided pictures of the massive tree falling through the roof of her home along Bentley Street, Sunday morning.

Investigators said the home was destroyed, but the elderly homeowner was uninjured.

Police said she was in a back room, which the tree missed.

