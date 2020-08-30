90-year-old Orlando woman OK after tree falls on home

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a close call for a 90-year old woman when a tree came crashing through her home.

Orlando Police provided pictures of the massive tree falling through the roof of her home along Bentley Street, Sunday morning.

MIRACLE: a 90-year-old woman suffered no injuries this morning, because she was in a back room when a large free fell, crushing part of her home on Bentley Street and snapping power lines. We’re here working with @OrlandoFireDept pic.twitter.com/j6b8hNxE4X — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 30, 2020

Investigators said the home was destroyed, but the elderly homeowner was uninjured.

Police said she was in a back room, which the tree missed.

