JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have located a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing from Jacksonville.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Sunday afternoon had issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Nasir Williams.

Investigators said the boy had been last seen in the area of the 2500 block of Orion Street.

Williams stands 4 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 80 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He had been last seen wearing a Marvel hoodie, a red shirt and blue and white shorts.

The child was believed to have been traveling on a yellow Huffy bicycle.

Just after 5:30 p.m., authorities confirmed Williams was found safe.

