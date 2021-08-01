NEAR LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of nine people after their vessel overturned near Lake Worth Inlet.

According to officials, a good Samaritan spotted the boaters in the water and used his radio to notify the Coast Guard, at around 5 p.m., Sunday.

Crews rescued the mariners and returned them to shore. They did not suffer any injuries.

