NEAR WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Several migrants are in custody after they landed near Juno Beach on Monday.

Nine migrants of Haitian origin were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after their sail boat capsized and beached.

This latest migrant landing comes a few days after migrants landed in Palm Beach, just two miles south of Mar-A-Lago.

