PALM CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — A nine-foot alligator attacked a farmer near a canal in Palm City, where he was working.

“It was after the lunch hour. I saw that there were alligators in the water near the area where I cut peppers. 10 to 15 minutes later, when I was working, an alligator attacked me on my left leg,” said the victim in Spanish.

Martin County deputies said the attack happened at a local farm.

“I pushed the alligator’s nose away and it let go of me. My coworkers also helped me by throwing stuff at the alligator,” said the victim.

While it’s gator season year-round in Florida, environmental experts warn that the likelihood of seeing gators on land has increased because it’s mating season.

“During this two month period of time, so it’s April through the end of May, they will have a heightened sense of territoriality. Their instincts are telling them to seek out a member of the opposite gender,” said Ken Gioeli, natural resource extension agent at the University of Florida.

Hot and dry weather is expected this time of the year, contributing to the gators relocating from one body of water to another.

“Alligators are moving from one body of water as it dries up to another. Always be aware that any body of water could harbor an alligator,” said Gioeli.

The victim is slowly recovering and hopes to return to work soon.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.