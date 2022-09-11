LAYTON, Fla. (WSVN) — U.S. Border Patrol agents took nine Cuban migrants into custody after they made landfall in the Florida Keys.

Investigators said the migrants made the dangerous journey from the island nation on a rustic vessel before docking in Layton, a city in Long Key.

Border Patrol agents responded to the landing just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Fortunately, no injuries or medical concerns were reported.

