KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard stopped a group of Cuban migrants near Key West and sent dozens more back to the island nation.

According to officials, nine people made the journey from Cuba to South Florida.

The group was stranded on an island in the Marquesas Keys, about 20 miles west of Key West. On Sunday, they were rescued by a Coast Guard crew.

The migrants are all OK and were later taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol.

The latest interdiction comes as the Coast Guard repatriated more than 60 migrants back to Cuba.

Officials said these migrants were stopped in four separate groups between Thursday and Friday, off the Florida Keys.

The migrants received food, water and basic medical attention.

