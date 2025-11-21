SEBASTIAN, Fla. (WSVN) — A dramatic rescue took place in Central Florida, as deputies saved an elderly man who was missing for days, stuck in a swamp.

Eighty-six-year-old Donald Keaton found himself in trouble and became trapped after falling near his home over this past weekend.

Wednesday night, after nearly four days, deputies were able to track down and rescue the Sebastian, Florida resident — with the help of drone technology.

Body camera footage from an Indian River County Sheriff’s deputy captured the final moments of the 80-hour search, which came to an end around 10:30 p.m.

“Donald! Can you hear me?” said a deputy on bodycam footage. “Donald! Are you all right, bud? We got you. We got you, ok?”

Keaton’s wife, Joyce, thanked the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and said she never gave up hope.

“I just thank you for not giving up and saving my husband,” said Joyce. “And then we heard a knock on the door, and we flew to the door, and she said, ‘We have found your husband, and he is alive.'”

Keaton had been missing since around 2 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office continued to search around the clock, focusing on wooded areas near his home.

Drone pilots were able to use thermal cameras to find Keaton where he had fallen. Investigators said he was stuck under saw palmettos.

Keaton had broken some of the palmettos trying to get out, which allowed his heat to become visible.

“On the drone, it looked like maybe a six-inch-by-six-inch square,” said Cpl. Ryan Matthews, who was piloting the drone.

That proved to be enough, as the drone spotlight confirmed that they had found he missing man.

“I’ve got him! I’ve got him right here,” said a deputy on bodycam footage.

Rescuers were able to get to Keaton and carry him to safety, then had him transported to a hospital.

“One of the things he said was, ‘They were pulling and jerking on me,’ and I said, ‘They were trying to get you out from underneath,’ you know? I’m just so thankful,” said Joyce.

Keaton remains in the hospital. His wife said he’ll probably be there for another day or two.

She added that while he does have a lot of cuts and bug bites, he’s expected to make a full recovery.

