An elderly Central Florida woman was roughed and robbed after scratching off winning lottery numbers, leading authorities to make an arrest.

Surveillance video shows 83-year-old Ruth Monroe walking to her car after winning $200 from a scratch-off ticket purchased Wednesday at Buddy’s Food and Lotto on Curry Ford Road in Orange County.

Moments later, the suspect, identified as Diego Tavarez Fleury, is seen grabbing the victim and wrestling her to the ground in an attempt to take the money.

The convenience store’s manager then jumped in to try to help the woman and stop the robber.

A store employee said the manager and the suspect struggled, but Tavarez Fleury still managed to escape.

Investigators said the suspect took off with the victim’s money. Thankfully, Monroe is expected to be OK.

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they took Tavarez Fleury into custody on Thursday morning. He faces charges of robbery, sudden snatching and battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

