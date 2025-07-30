MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - An 82-year-old man died after being found unresponsive while snorkeling in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida Keys, according to authorities.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office, Clarence Shawver, of Stuart, was discovered around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday in waters approximately five miles off Mile Marker 60.

He was brought to shore and transported to Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said foul play is not suspected, and an autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

