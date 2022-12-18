KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has repatriated nearly seven dozen Cuban migrants days after they were rescued off the Florida Keys.

Sector Key West watch standers on Friday morning were alerted to a capsized migrant vessel 85 miles southwest of Key West, Friday morning.

USCG Cutter Charles David Jr. led the crew and rescued 82 people.

The migrants were sent back to Cuba on Sunday.

Since Oct. 1, officials said, Coast Guard cutters have interdicted 3,450 Cuban migrants.

