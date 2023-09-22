BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A Boca Raton grandmother credited her Apple Watch and neighbors with saving her life.

Eighty-one-year-old Edy Subarsky has atrial fibrillation, also known as AFib, and she said that night she felt absolutely fine.

But that’s not what her Apple Watch said.

“It was telling me to get help, ‘alert.’ I mean, it just did everything,” she said.

Everything but call for help. That’s when her neighbor, Jorden Tepper. came in.

“I said, ‘I’ll call you in 10 minutes and make sure you’re OK,’ so immediately I hang up the phone and I call 911,” said Tepper.

“I thought that was it, I really thought it was over,” Subarsky said. “I got to the hospital, and they were saying, ‘Stat, stat.'”

The grandmother spent five days in the hospital and left with a brand-new pacemaker, with help from her Florida family.

“I couldn’t lift my arm for a month or drive,” she said. “All my friends did my laundry, folded my laundry, they shopped.”

Now, the five-time grandma is back to being herself.

“I go to the pool, aqua class, I cherish every minute of my life,” said Subrasky. “I am so grateful to be here.”

“She’s kind of become my adoptive mom in some ways, so absolutely, I’m glad that she thought to call me first,” said Tepper.

“I have so much love in this building. I’m the luckiest girl in the whole world, I really am,” said Subarsky.

Subarsky received the Apple Watch on her 80th birthday. She said it’s because of the watch that she will see her 82nd birthday next month.

