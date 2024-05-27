ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WSVN) — A relaxing boat day turning dangerous after an 80-foot yacht sends an emergency alert to the coast guard. It happened early Sunday afternoon off the coast of St. Augustine.

Local police were the first to reach the boat and rescued the two people on board. The official cause of the sinking remains under investigation.

That boat is still underwater as recovery operations are being coordinated.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.