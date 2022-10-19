KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Border Patrol agents took nearly seven dozen migrants into custody after they made landfall in the Florida Keys.

According to investigators, 80 Cuban migrants came ashore in the Marquesas Keys, which are uninhabited islands west of Key West, Wednesday morning.

Officials said the migrants arrived on four rustic vessels and were located with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations.

