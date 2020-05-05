8-year-old girl who went missing in Key West found safe

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has confirmed an 8-year-old girl who went missing in Key West jas been located and is safe.

Officials said Aiyona Miller had been last seen along the 300 block of White Street in Key West, Sunday.

UPDATE: The FL Missing Child Alert for Aiyona Millerhas been cancelled. The child is safe. Thank you for sharing! — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 6, 2020

Just after 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday. FDLE officials cancelled the alert and said Miller had been safely recovered.

