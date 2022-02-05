BELLE GLADE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — An 8-year-old girl was killed during a drive-by shooting in South Florida, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of a shooting in Belle Glade, Florida Friday night found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our detectives later learned that this was a drive-by shooting that struck and killed the 8 year old,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

No motive or suspect in the incident had been determined, and deputies on Saturday continued to investigate the fatal shooting.

Saturday afternoon, PBSO officials said they are offering a $25,000 reward for information regarding the incident.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.